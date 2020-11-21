CORONAVIRUS LATEST:CDC Updates Guidance, Urges Americans Against Thanksgiving Holiday Travel
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Get the latest weather updates from meteorologist Mary Ours!By Mary Ours
Filed Under:KDKA Weather, Local News, Local TV, Local Weather, Mary Ours, Pittsburgh Weather, Weather Forecast, Weather Stories

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to another mild start with lows around 50.

Today will be cooler than yesterday and closer to average with highs in the low 50s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

There’s a little drizzle around today mainly south, but it’ll mostly just be a cloudy day.

Our next round of precipitation moves overnight tonight through the day Sunday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Areas north of I-80 could see a little snow but most areas just dealing with rain until early Monday morning.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Most areas will pick up about 1/2″ to 1″ of rain once the system exits.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Our temperatures return to normal for Monday and Tuesday with highs struggling to make it to 50.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments