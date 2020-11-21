PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to another mild start with lows around 50.

Today will be cooler than yesterday and closer to average with highs in the low 50s.

There’s a little drizzle around today mainly south, but it’ll mostly just be a cloudy day.

Our next round of precipitation moves overnight tonight through the day Sunday.

Areas north of I-80 could see a little snow but most areas just dealing with rain until early Monday morning.

Most areas will pick up about 1/2″ to 1″ of rain once the system exits.

Our temperatures return to normal for Monday and Tuesday with highs struggling to make it to 50.

