PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The ice rink at PPG Place is now open despite Allegheny County’s stay-at-home advisory.

So if you decide to head out there today, there are some rules you need to know.

A sign of the holiday season in Pittsburgh is the outdoor ice rink, but like everything else this year, it too is being impacted by the pandemic.

Despite the county’s stay-at-home advisory, people still came out for some holiday cheer.

The rink opened up to numbers significantly lower than past years.

Those in charge of the rink say capacity will be monitored to stay within the state’s outdoor gathering restrictions.

Everyone is required to wear a mask and undergo a temperature check.

When in line, guests are asked to be six feet apart.

“Well it’s gonna be different, but being outdoors, a lot of distance, it’s not too crowded during the lunch hours. you gotta keep normal things through the winter. so i enjoy doing this. I think it’ll be fine this year,” said Mike Harkins, the first skater of the season at the rink.

The rink will be open and continue to run through February.