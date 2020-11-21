By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW EAGLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Ringgold School District has announced that they will be moving to fully remote learning for two weeks beginning on Monday, November 23.

“We have received information that Washington County’s ‘incident rate per thousand’ and ‘PCR percentage’ has placed our District in the state’s definition of ‘substantial,'” the letter sent to families read. “Since the onset of the pandemic, we have been committed to continuing to follow the state guidance and we are continuing to do so. That guidance for schools who are in counties where the level of the transmission rate is deemed to be ‘substantial’ is that students will transition to a full remote model of learning for a two week period of time.”

Students will be participating in a “virtual/live” teaching environment, meaning teachers will still be in the buildings, live-streaming their classes from the school.

“The physical presence of our staff in our schools and delivery of instruction that occurs in our schools and from our actual classrooms provides a sense of continued consistency and connection between our students and their school buildings and systems,” acting Superintendent Randall Skrinjorich said.