Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ZELIENOPLE (KDKA) – Paul “Windy” Young, the owner of Young’s Custard Stand in Zelienople has died at age 79 after a battle with COVID-19.
According to the stand’s Facebook, Young died on November 19.
“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you all that we’ve lost that quick-witted, crabby, sly smirked, long-winded, happy to serve man in the middle. pap, dad, husband, jagoff, windy, paul, Mr. young, the ice cream man, whatever you knew him as lost his (thankfully short) battle with COVID on November 19th,” the post read.
Young and his family have run Young’s Custard Stand for the past 52 years.
You must log in to post a comment.