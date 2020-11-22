CORONAVIRUS LATEST:CDC Updates Guidance, Urges Americans Against Thanksgiving Holiday Travel
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Claypool's touchdown put him in a class all his own.
Filed Under:Chase Claypool, Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

JACKSONVILLE (KDKA) – Chase Claypool, the rookie wide receiver fans call “Mapletron” has become the first wide receiver since the NFL-AFL merger in 1966 to score 10 or more touchdowns in his first 10 career games.

With the game tied at 3-3 in the second quarter, Ben Roethlisberger found Claypool streaking down the sideline for a 31-yard touchdown.

The touchdown became Claypool’s 10th touchdown catch of the season and gave the Steelers a 10-3 lead after Chris Boswell completed the extra point.

From there, the Steelers never looked back, adding 17 more points and winning 27-3.

For the first time in franchise history, the Steelers are off to a 10-0 start to the season.

Comments