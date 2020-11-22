By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Congressman Mike Kelly and congressional candidate Sean Parnell are requesting the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania to declare universal mail-in voting unconstitutional in the state and deny the votes of the majority of Pennsylvanians who voted by mail in the Nov. 3 election.

In the official request, the plaintiffs specifically cite issue with Act 77 and its “universal mail-in ballot provisions.”

They allege that the provisions that allow all qualified electors to vote by mail in Pennsylvania are unconstitutional.

As such, they are calling for mail-in ballots that they allege do not meet “Constitutional requirements” to not be certified and for only “legal votes” to be certified or for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to choose the electors and compensate the legal costs of the plaintiffs.

Both Kelly and Parnell are registered Republicans.

