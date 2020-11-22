By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – North Hills School District is reporting that two students and a staff member in the district have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the district, one of the students and the staff member were from Ross Elementary School and the second student was from Highcliff Elementary School.

The Ross Elementary School student was last in the building on November 13 and the staff member was last in the building on November 20.

As for the student at High Cliff Elementary School, they were last in the building on November 17.

The Allegheny County Health Department determined that no additional action is necessary for the two student cases and individuals that came in close contact with the staff member have been contacted by the district and have been instructed to quarantine.