There are planned spots for bicycles and food trucks.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Construction is underway near PNC Park to build a parking garage.

Crews began working on Friday in Gold Lot 4.

It is taking away some parking spaces for now in order to have a lot more in the future.

Workers are building a 6-story garage with 445 spaces for cars, 26 spaces for bikes and a “flex space” that can be used for food trucks.

It should be ready in September, just in time for the next football season.

Work on another project, a 9-story mixed-use building next door, is supposed to begin in the spring.

