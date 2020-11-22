Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Construction is underway near PNC Park to build a parking garage.
Crews began working on Friday in Gold Lot 4.
It is taking away some parking spaces for now in order to have a lot more in the future.
Workers are building a 6-story garage with 445 spaces for cars, 26 spaces for bikes and a “flex space” that can be used for food trucks.
It should be ready in September, just in time for the next football season.
Work on another project, a 9-story mixed-use building next door, is supposed to begin in the spring.
