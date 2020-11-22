PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s going to be a rainy start to the day Sunday, then we catch a break heading into the afternoon.

More rain comes around dinner time and lasts until midnight.

Areas north of I-80 could see a little snow early tomorrow morning, but most areas are just dealing with light rain as the system exits.

Most areas will pick up about 1/2″ of rainfall, which is much needed, as Allegheny County is still abnormally dry about 1.5″ below normal for the month and 2.62″ below normal for the season.

Our temperatures return to normal for Monday and Tuesday with highs struggling to make it to 50 degrees.

