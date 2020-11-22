CORONAVIRUS LATEST:CDC Updates Guidance, Urges Americans Against Thanksgiving Holiday Travel
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Get the latest weather updates from meteorologist Mary Ours!By Mary Ours
Filed Under:KDKA Weather, Local News, Local TV, Local Weather, Mary Ours, Weather Forecast, Weather Stories

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s going to be a rainy start to the day Sunday, then we catch a break heading into the afternoon.

More rain comes around dinner time and lasts until midnight.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Areas north of I-80 could see a little snow early tomorrow morning, but most areas are just dealing with light rain as the system exits.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Most areas will pick up about 1/2″ of rainfall, which is much needed, as Allegheny County is still abnormally dry about 1.5″ below normal for the month and 2.62″ below normal for the season.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Our temperatures return to normal for Monday and Tuesday with highs struggling to make it to 50 degrees.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments