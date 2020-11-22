By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GLANSHAW, Pa. (KDKA) – Beginning on Monday, Shaler Area School District will be moving to a virtual learning model for three weeks.
The district says that over the past several days they have worked with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Allegheny County Health Department and decided the best course of action for students was to switch to virtual learning.
Beginning on Monday, all students will follow the daily schedule as they did during the hybrid learning model with live lessons, asynchronous learning, and parental communication.
Shaler Area School District will continue the grab-and-go breakfast and lunch programs at three locations; Shaler Area High School, Christ Lutheran Church in Millvale, and Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Etna, all beginning at 11:00 a.m. each day.
Students are tentatively scheduled to return to hybrid learning on Monday, December 14.
Full details on the district’s virtual learning model can be found on their website.
