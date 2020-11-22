Comments (2)
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A Berks County woman is charged with intentionally coughing on a nurse.
Police in eastern Pennsylvania said the woman got frustrated while waiting outside of an urgent care facility after having coronavirus symptoms.
When a nurse asked her to wait in her car, police say the woman took off her mask and coughed on the nurse, saying “take that.”
“Especially during a pandemic like this, we want to make sure we’re protecting our nurses, healthcare workers, and frontline staff. They’re doing a lot for us and we want to make sure they’re taken care of,” said Tilden Township Police Officer Frank Cataldi.
The woman is charged with endangering the nurse and disorderly conduct.
