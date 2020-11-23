CORONAVIRUS LATEST:CDC Updates Guidance, Urges Americans Against Thanksgiving Holiday Travel
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MUNHALL (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Munhall.

Around 10:30 on Sunday night, Munhall Police were called to the scene of Shady Avenue for a shooting. They then requested the assistance of the Allegheny County Police.

County Police’s investigation revealed that the incident came as the result of an argument between two neighbors who shared a duplex, with the upstairs neighbor shooting the downstairs neighbor in the upper leg.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

30-year-old Victor Harvey was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

He faces charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal attempted homicide.

