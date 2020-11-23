Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MUNHALL (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Munhall.
Around 10:30 on Sunday night, Munhall Police were called to the scene of Shady Avenue for a shooting. They then requested the assistance of the Allegheny County Police.
County Police’s investigation revealed that the incident came as the result of an argument between two neighbors who shared a duplex, with the upstairs neighbor shooting the downstairs neighbor in the upper leg.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
30-year-old Victor Harvey was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
He faces charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal attempted homicide.
You must log in to post a comment.