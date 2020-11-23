By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ten Allegheny County Jail employees have tested positive for coronavirus since Saturday and dozens of others are quarantining.

According to Warden Orlando Harper, the jail currently has 10 employees who tested positive with results received since Nov. 21. Harper says these cases are believed to be a result of community exposure and not from the workplace.

Contact tracing has led to 50 other employees quarantining.

“While these steps will impact staffing levels at the facility, we have worked with the union leadership to ensure the proper staffing to maintain the safety and security of all inmates and employees. We are confident that these measures will ensure the necessary levels of staffing for the continued security of the facility,” a statement from Harper says.

Harper says people are wearing masks, washing their hands and socially distancing.

So far, 38 inmates have tested positive and have since recovered or been released and there aren’t currently any infected inmates in the jail.

Thirty-three employees have tested positive, and 21 have recovered.