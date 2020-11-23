PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Researchers have been scrambling for a possible solution to end the pandemic for several months. And now there are three.

The big pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Oxford University have entered the game with the most recent vaccine to provide promising results.

“We’re talking about a vaccine that could be distributed globally, much easier in terms of logistics, does not require cold storage,” Dr. Marc Itskowitz, AHN Internal Medicine Physician, told KDKA.

Coming on the heels of Pfizer and Moderna’s positive news, the AstraZeneca vaccine showed up to 90% efficacy based on trials performed in the U.K. And Brazil.

According to Dr. Itskowitz, this vaccine takes a more traditional vaccination approach.

“It basically takes the virus and weakens it so that the body’s immune system is able to recognize it, develop protective, neutralizing antibodies,” said Dr. Itskowitz, and through repeat exposure, containing the virus and preventing infection.

“It’s not so much we can prevent every infection. All these vaccines have shown a remarkable ability to prevent severe infection,” Dr. Itskowitz said.

And with three vaccines now considered highly effective, if they are authorized by the FDA for emergency use, doctors said you will know which one you receive.

Whether or not you can choose your vaccine will depend on availability based on each state’s distribution plan, according to experts.

“I think patients should be asking their physicians about anticipated side effects. So far the most common ones seem to be fatigue and headache. How long side effects would occur, and certainly we need to closely monitor our patients following vaccination,” said Dr. Itskowitz

When companies begin rolling out their vaccines, experts said people with underlying health risks will be among the first to get one and suggest you start asking your primary doctors if you qualify.