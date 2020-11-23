By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Baltimore Ravens, who play the Steelers on Thanksgiving, say multiple members of the organization have tested positive for coronavirus.
On a statement posted to Twitter, the Ravens did not say how many people have tested positive but say those infected are self-quarantining.
Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/2J3zWytk8i
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 23, 2020
The Ravens have started contact tracing and the Under Armour Performance Center will be closed with all team activities conducted virtually.
“We will continue to work closely with and follow guidance from the NFL, team doctors and our medical trainers,” the team’s statement reads.
The undefeated Steelers go against the Ravens at 8:20 p.m. Nov. 26.
You must log in to post a comment.