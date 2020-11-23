CORONAVIRUS LATEST:CDC Updates Guidance, Urges Americans Against Thanksgiving Holiday Travel
The district buildings will be closed until December 1.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PLUM (KDKA) — The Plum School District is moving to remote learning and closing all of its buildings due to additional cases of Coronavirus.

The buildings will remain closed until December 1.

In a letter sent to parents and families on Sunday, the district says it was notified that four employees and three students had tested positive for COVID-19.

The district says that contact tracing had been conducted and close contacts were determined.

More information and the full letter sent to families and parents can be seen here.

