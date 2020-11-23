Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PLUM (KDKA) — The Plum School District is moving to remote learning and closing all of its buildings due to additional cases of Coronavirus.
The buildings will remain closed until December 1.
In a letter sent to parents and families on Sunday, the district says it was notified that four employees and three students had tested positive for COVID-19.
The district says that contact tracing had been conducted and close contacts were determined.
More information and the full letter sent to families and parents can be seen here.
