By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Over the last 48 hours, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 11,837 new cases of Coronavirus and 69 additional deaths.

They are reporting 4,762 new cases today, in addition to 7,075 new cases on Sunday

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 314,401 since Saturday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 13-19 stood at 11.1%.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Currently, there are 3,379 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Health Department. Of that number, 775 patients are being cared for in ICUs.

The statewide death toll has risen to 9,870. Forty-one deaths were reported on Saturday and 28 deaths were reported on Sunday.

There are 2,705,170 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is:

• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

• Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

• Nearly 6% are ages 13-18;

• Nearly 13% are ages 19-24;

• Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

• Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

• Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

#COVID19 Update (as of 11/23/20 at 12:00 am):

• 11,837 additional positive cases of COVID-19 (11/22 & 11/23)

• 314,401 total cases statewide

• 9,870 deaths statewide

• 2,705,170 patients tested negative to date More information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) November 23, 2020

The state Health Department numbers show there are 32,198 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 6,407 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 38,605 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 6,270 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 14,070 of total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: