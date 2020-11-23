PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cold weather is back today with highs barely topping the 40 degree mark.

There won’t be a big cool down or warm up as we are in the wake of the cold front that rolled through during the overnight hours.

I have highs today hitting 41 in Pittsburgh.

There will be some spot pockets of drizzle and sprinkles and even some light snow at times through the day.

I doubt it will be enough to register as more than 0.01” total precip for the remainder of the day.

Skies will be cloudy and afternoon wind chills will still be in the mid-30s.

I have winds at 10-20 mph coming in out of the west northwest.

Looking ahead, Tuesday will be on the cold side with a warm front moving through during the evening.

The warm front means there will be a brief rain chance Tuesday evening, but the rest of Tuesday will be dry.

Rain chances return on Wednesday afternoon with spot rain showers sticking around through the morning and possibly into the early afternoon hours of Thanksgiving day.

The weekend is looking dry but cold.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.