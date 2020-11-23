CORONAVIRUS LATEST:CDC Updates Guidance, Urges Americans Against Thanksgiving Holiday Travel
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The shooting happened Sunday evening along Rebecca Avenue.
Filed Under:Allegheny County Police, Local News, Local TV, Rebecca Avenue, Shooting, Wilkinsburg

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting in Wilkinsburg.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Rebecca Avenue just before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday night.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

When first responders arrived, they found a 35-year-old man dead inside in a vehicle as well as a 19-year-old man who was shot in the head.

The 19-year-old was taken to a local hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the County Police’s Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments