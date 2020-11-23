Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting in Wilkinsburg.
Allegheny County 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Rebecca Avenue just before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday night.
When first responders arrived, they found a 35-year-old man dead inside in a vehicle as well as a 19-year-old man who was shot in the head.
The 19-year-old was taken to a local hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the County Police’s Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.