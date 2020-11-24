By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Baltimore Ravens reportedly learned of more positive coronavirus tests ahead of the game against the Steelers on Thanksgiving.

There are more positive COVID-19 tests among the Ravens, Jeff Zrebiec reported per sources.

The Ravens put out a statement Tuesday morning saying “with health and safety of players and staff remaining the highest priority,” all further team activities will be done virtually.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/WGAUjSiXmz — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 24, 2020

They’re also canceling media availability as they prepare for the Ravens-Steelers game Thursday.

This comes after the Ravens said Monday multiple members of the organization had tested positive for coronavirus.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/2J3zWytk8i — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 23, 2020

In that statement, the Ravens didn’t say how many people have tested positive but said those infected are self-quarantining.

They started contact tracing and closed the Under Armour Performance Center.

The undefeated Steelers go against the Ravens at 8:20 p.m. Nov. 26.

The NFL says Thursday night’s #Ravens–#Steelers game is on: “We will continue to monitor developments in consultation with our medical experts. Our foremost concern is the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel. There’s no change to the status of the game” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 24, 2020

