By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Humane Animal Rescue is caring for several dogs rescued from a meat farm in South Korea.
The 10 dogs arrived at the shelter’s North Shore location on Tuesday; and today, a few of them left to be cared for at the Humane Society of Summit County in Twinsburg, Ohio.
Veterinarians are assessing the dogs in Pittsburgh, and shelter staff and trainers will help them adjust to human interaction.
The rescue was part of an international operation by Humane Society International and the Humane Society of the United States. More than 170 dogs were recovered.
Humane workers estimate that there are two million dogs trapped in deplorable conditions on meat farms across South Korea. These farms remain legal in some countries.
The rescued dogs must be allowed to time to decompress, adjust, and then they will be evaluated.
Humane Animal Rescue says they may eventually be put up for adoption.
