By: KDKA-TV’s Jennifer Borrasso

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — The Jeannette City School District is mourning the loss of a longtime secretary who died of coronavirus.

Dana Hall, 56, died in the hospital on Sunday after her family says she contracted the virus. Hall was a wife, mother and sister. She graduated from Jeannette High and worked as a secretary for 17 years.

Her brother in law, Jeannette football coach Roy Hall, says she went to the hospital last week and never made it out.

“It hurts me so bad,” said coach Hall. “I can’t imagine how it bothers my brother and her sons.”

Hall is still digesting the news that his sister-in-law died in the hospital.

“She was getting sick, wasn’t feeling well,” coach Hall said. “Put her on a ventilator and it just got worse.”

For 17 years, Dana worked as a school secretary at McKee Elementary School and Jeannette High School before that. Coach Hall says Dana got sick a week and a half ago.

Last Thursday, she was put on a ventilator. She died on Sunday. Dana had no preexisting conditions, her family said.

“Great woman, great person. She would give you the shirt off her back,” said coach Hall.

Nicole Hall says her aunt was loving and kind to everyone.

“Making people feel welcome, being a smiling face,” Nicole said. “As strong as she felt about her faith, she was the least judgemental person I ever met.”

Jeannette football player Ryan Kimmel agrees.

“Everybody is hurt. She was kind to everybody. Every Sunday, she went to church. She loved her family. Loved Jayhawks, Jayhawk football,” said Kimmel.

This Friday, the football team plays in the state championship game. They will carry a close reminder of Dana on their helmets.

“Win this for coach Hall. Everything that he’s been through, this tragic loss” said senior James Sanders.

No word on funeral arrangements yet.