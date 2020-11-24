PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The countdown is on for the big Thanksgiving meal.

“From the look of this parking lot, it looks like it’s going to be busy in there,” said Marty Becker.

Becker headed inside the Market District at the Waterworks to find some last-minute items for his wife to cook. He was not alone.

“Thanksgiving food, you know the typical stuff. My wife is a good cook so she needs some good stuff to cook a good Thanksgiving meal,” said John Dinardo.

As more families pivot to smaller gatherings, they tell us leftovers will be plentiful.

“My wife told me she wished she had been able to get a 16-pound turkey because it’s more than we need now, but she just didn’t order soon enough,” Becker said.

Since this won’t be the last holiday of 2020, Giant Eagle leaders have a message for shoppers.

“We encourage our guests to shop early and figure out exactly what you need for their gatherings. Things like frozen turkeys you can obviously get now, keep in the freezer until you are ready to thaw for your holiday meal and go from there,” said Spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, some people are stocking up on the staples.

“Some of the most in-demand items continue to be paper products, those household items and sanitizer,” Jablonowski said.

Jablonowski told KDKA there is no need to worry because there are plans in place to keep the shelves stalked.

“We’ve identified alternate suppliers and smaller suppliers to help us to be nimble and really increase our inventory in what really makes sense for our guests,” Jablonowski said.

For anyone who does not feel comfortable heading into the stores, there still is an option for curbside pick-up and home delivery.