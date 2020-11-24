HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — After months of construction and planning, Live! Casino Pittsburgh at Westmoreland Mall will open to the public today.

That project has brought a lot of jobs to the area and opening in the middle of a pandemic is no easy feat.

The casino will hold its grand opening on Tuesday morning, not too much longer before those doors open and people get to press their luck.

With the casino opening during the Coronavirus pandemic, safety measures will be in place.

There will be mask requirements, temperature checks, physical distancing, and repeated cleaning of high-traffic areas, slot machines, and table games.

Signs will be placed around the casino to make sure people are aware of the safety protocols.

For those trying to win big, the casino will feature 750 slot machines as well as dozens of table games.

The first floor is for people 18 and over, while he upstairs is for anyone.

It includes a 45 foot video screen, bowling, foosball, skeeball, and darts — and can also seat 450 people for dining.

According to the Tribune-Review, this casino is expected to bring about $188 million dollars in annual revenue to the area.

The casino is still looking to fill some job openings.

More information about those openings can be found here.