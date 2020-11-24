By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This holiday season is sure to be a tough one for many, so Mario Lemieux will be giving back through something new from his foundation, the “Mario Match.”

So how does it work?

The Mario Lemieux Foundation says when you give through Dec. 31, Mario and his wife, Nathalie, will personally match all donations to the foundation, dollar for dollar, up to $500,000.

In a news release, Lemieux said, “I established the Lemieux Foundation to provide hope to those who need extra strength in their darkest moments. In the days of COVID-19, Nathalie and I recognize the responsibility to do our part, which is why we will match donations to the Lemieux Foundation during this holiday season.”

Donations to the foundation benefit a number of causes — the Mario Lemieux Center for Blood Cancers and the Mario Lemieux Immunotherapy Center both at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, the Mario Lemieux Lymphoma Center for Children and Young Adults at UPMC Children’s Hospital, the Mario Lemieux Innovation and Research Fund at Allegheny Health Network’s Cardiovascular Institute and Austin’s Playrooms.

The Mario Lemieux Foundation has gifted more than $31 million to cancer research and patient care.

If you would like to donate, visit the Mario Lemieux Foundation’s website here.