NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – State police are trying to figure out why a woman was gunned down in her North Union Township home.

“That’s what we’re trying to figure out. We don’t understand why at this time,” said Trooper Robert Broadwater.

Meghan Masi’s body discovered by family members. The 28-year-old young mother was shot twice in the face. It didn’t take long for troopers to develop and arrest a suspect: 35-year-old Joseph Michael Thomas Jr. of Uniontown.

“We were able to link him to this crime through a friend and associate of his,” said Broadwater. “According to the associate and friend, stated that the defendant related to him that he shot the victim twice in the head.”

Masi’s murder happened Saturday, the case breaking open when investigators say they got a look at videotape from a gas station.

“The video showed the defendant and the victim were together, arrived together in the same vehicle,” said Broadwater.

State police say the victim and suspect knew each other, but they’re not sure to what extent.

The investigation also led to Thomas’ younger brother, Christopher Thomas.

According to court documents, Christopher Thomas buried the murder weapon in the nearby woods.

“He helped build an alibi for the defendant and filed a false police report when they questioned him,” said Broadwater.

Joseph Michael Thomas is charged with homicide and is being held without bond. Christopher Thomas is also in jail, being held on $20,000 bond and charged with a number of counts, including tampering with evidence.