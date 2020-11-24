PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The daytime will be dry today with partly cloudy morning skies and overcast skies for the afternoon.

While nearly everyone will be completely dry today, we will have a warm front slide through this evening bringing a brief rain chance with it.

Model data indicates the warm air slides through with hardly a rain shower, but model data has really been struggling with handling the intricacies of our weather pattern over the past week and it appears it is still struggling heading into the weekend.

I have made some significant changes to the forecast when it comes to temperatures, with days like Wednesday’s forecast really depending on when rain arrives.

I think I have a pretty good handle on it all though.

Changes start on Wednesday. I have bumped up highs to the low 60’s with most of the ‘day’ dry.

In Allegheny County, it appears rain showers arrive just as the sun is setting.

A couple of rounds of rain will be possible through the overnight hours.

Rain will continue, fairly steady, through Thursday morning. More spot showers will be around for the afternoon and evening hours.

There will also remain a small isolated rain chance on Friday.

Going back to Wednesday’s forecast. If rain arrives earlier than I expect, we will see high temperatures stuck in the mid 50s.

I also have now bumped up Sunday’s high to near 60 degrees.

I think everything else is pretty solid when it comes to temperatures from guidance and what raw numbers are showing.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.