Comments (2)
Citizens Hospital: 651 Fourth Avenue, New Kensington – Tuesday and Thursday 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
AHN McCandless: 9335 McKnight Road – Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday 8:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Forbes Hospital: 2600 Haymaker Road, Monroeville – Tuesday and Thursday, 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Saturday 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
575 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue – Tuesday and Thursday, 8:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Saturday 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
AHN Braddock Urgent Care Center: 501 Braddock Avenue, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 9:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny Health Network is offering coronavirus testing at five community sites throughout the Pittsburgh area.
According to AHN, the times stay consistent week-to-week and the sites will be closed on Thanksgiving.
In order to get a test at a community site, symptomatic patients will need a doctor’s order and an appointment.
Patients that don’t have an order will be able to schedule a video visit by calling AHN’s 24-7 on-call nurse hotline at 412-687-7348.
Results take 3-5 days, according to AHN.
You must log in to post a comment.