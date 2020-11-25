By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 555 new Coronavirus cases this Wednesday and 12 additional deaths.
Of today’s newly reported cases, 480 are confirmed from 2,420 PCR tests. There are 75 probable cases.
New cases range in age from 10 months to 98 years with a median age of 44 years, the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from Nov. 4 to Nov. 24 with 10 tests more than a week old.
Twelve new deaths push the county death toll to 498.
The health department says Wednesday’s deaths include information imported by the state’s data system and range in dates from Nov. 6 to Nov. 22. One person was in their 40s, one person was in their 50s, one person was in their 60s, three were in their 70s and two were in their 80s. Eight of the deaths were associated with long-term care facilities.
There have been 25,179 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.
