Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Wednesday, the Allegheny County Board of Elections will meet to amend its election certification.
The subject of the meeting will center on ballots that are tied up in legal battles.
It will be a virtual meeting that begins at 2:00 p.m. and the public will be able to tune into the meeting.
Public comment was open for submission until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and those comments will be read into the record during the meeting.
The meeting will begin at 2:00 p.m. and the public can tune in by clicking this link.
You must log in to post a comment.