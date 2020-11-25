Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The University of Pittsburgh is reporting fewer new COVID-19 cases with 34 students testing positive since Friday.
Those 34 positive tests drop Pitt’s 5-day average of positive cases per day from 12.4 to 11.2 cases.
The university currently has 52 students in isolation.
Pitt is also reporting four new cases among faculty and staff.
According to Pitt’s COVID-19 Dashboard, the university plans to share more detail about the spring semester next month.
