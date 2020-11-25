Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting that left a 27-year-old man dead in McKees Rocks on Tuesday night.
According to the police, around 10:30 p.m., they were called to the 900 block of 3rd Street for reports of a shooting.
Once on the scene, first responders found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his hip.
He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.
