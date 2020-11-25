CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports Death Of Young Child From COVID-19, Over 500 More Cases
A 27-year-old man was killed in a shooting in McKees Rocks.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting that left a 27-year-old man dead in McKees Rocks on Tuesday night.

According to the police, around 10:30 p.m., they were called to the 900 block of 3rd Street for reports of a shooting.

Once on the scene, first responders found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his hip.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.

