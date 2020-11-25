By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania is turning off the tap on one of the biggest drinking nights of the year.

Tonight, Thanksgiving eve, last call for alcohol served on-site at bars and restaurants will be 5:00 p.m.

Liquor Control Enforcement officers plan to make sure the order is being followed.

“We will be out and about in our capacity as liquor control enforcement officers,” said Sgt. Daniel Mosura Jr., the District Office Commander of the Liquor Control Enforcement. “We will be looking in on these establishments to ensure that all the laws and all the orders are being followed.”

A violation could cost the owner of the liquor license up to $1,000.

Bars and restaurants won’t have close, but will not be permitted to sell alcohol past 5:00 p.m.

State stores, beer distributors, and other retailers can still sell alcohol to-go.