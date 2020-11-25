By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GETTYSBURG (KDKA) – President Donald Trump is expected to accompany his attorney Rudy Giuliani to Gettysburg for a discussion on election fraud allegations.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, President Trump’s visit was not listed on his public schedule.
The discussion is being called a hearing and is being led by Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania.
According to the president’s campaign, it will include testimony from witnesses who have filed affidavits attesting to election fraud.
However, even though the lawmakers are referring to the event as a hearing, it is not an actual legal proceeding.
This comes after Pennsylvania certified its election results on Tuesday, awarding the state’s 20 electoral votes to former Vice President Joe Biden.
