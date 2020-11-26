By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A male inmate died at the Allegheny County Jail on Thursday, and an investigation is pending.

The inmate was Daniel Pastorek, 63, of Natrona Heights, according to the Office of the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s most recent report on Saturday, November 28.

According to Allegheny County Warden Orlando Harper, Pastorek was found unresponsive in his cell.

Harper said that the medical staff and a correctional officer attended to Pastorek after calling a medical emergency.

Paramedics showed up at the scene, but the inmate was declared to be deceased at 10:43 a.m. Sunday, Harper said.

There will be an internal review and an investigation from Allegheny County Police launched into the incident.

There is no cause of death known at this time.

