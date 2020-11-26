Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Families in several Lawrence County communities can now use their water normally again.
Residents in parts of the City of New Castle, South New Castle Borough, Union Township, Shenango Township, Hickory Township, Neshannock Township and Mahoning Township were temporarily advised to boil their water before any use.
Pennsylvania American Water lifted its days-long boil water advisory early Thursday morning.
The advisory was issued Sunday following a water main break along Clen Moore Boulevard in Neshannock Township.
The water main is fixed, and water samples tested clean two days in a row.
