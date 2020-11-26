PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The pandemic has taken away a lot this year but it has not taken away people’s generosity.

Every year the Light of Life Rescue Mission serves Thanksgiving meals and that will continue during this pandemic.

The group of volunteers spent the morning getting meals together to help feed those who may need some help.

These meals will be served outside the mission in a heated tent where guests can be physically distant and they will have to-go meals as well.

Volunteers have taken safety precautions as well to prevent the spread of the virus.

On Monday, the mission filled boxes with food to be delivered to nine local highrise buildings and neighborhoods in need.

This year they plan to serve about 1,800 meals.

To put into perspective how much this has grown – in 2012 when it started, Light of Life served 76 meals.

This year about 50 volunteers are expected to help hand out the meals.

Light of Life says new shelters will be opening in January.