By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Pennsylvania American Water has lifted a precautionary boil water advisory for customers in New Castle, Union Township, Shenango Township, Hickory Township, Neshannock Township, and Mahoning Township.
After two consecutive days of clean water test results, the decision was made to lift the advisory.
The advisory was issued following a massive water main break on Sunday morning in Neshannock Township.
The break occurred in Neshannock Township at Call’s Plaza.
The water main is located along Clen Moore Boulevard and many are completely without water or experiencing low pressure.
