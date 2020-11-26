By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — New Castle Police have arrested and charged five individuals following a narcotics investigation.
The New Castle Police Department said that on November 24, detectives and officers from multiple different police departments executed sealed search warrants on the 700 block of Lathrope Street and the 400 block of E. Reynolds Street.
The residences were suspected of being sites for the distribution of narcotics, according to New Castle Police.
At the residence on Lathrope Street, police say they discovered “45 grams of suspected Heroin, 113.1 grams of suspected Crack, 10.5 grams of suspected Cocaine, cutting agents for the production of drug packages, 9 cellular phones, 3 digital scales and $2,737 in U.S. currency.”
At the residence on Reynolds Street, police say they discovered “a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun, 3.6 grams of suspected heroin, 12 Suboxone strips and 2 additional digital scales.”
Denzel Dorsey, Davahn Brown, Khamray Bonner, Deshawn Coleman and James Jones have all been arrested and are charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver, three counts of possession and one count of paraphernalia. They are in the Lawrence County Jail and are pending arraignment.
