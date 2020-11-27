PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With empty parking lots and short lines, Black Friday 2020 was something of a blackout in the Pittsburgh area.

However, for those who decided to throw on their masks and do some in-person shopping, the conditions were more than ideal, with empty stores full of merchandise on sale.

While shopping in Monroeville, Ellen Namey of New Kensington, told KDKA, “We noticed right away the crowds weren’t too big and the traffic wasn’t too bad. We were expecting the worst in Monroeville. It actually wasn’t too bad.”

Lisa Sanders only stepped out to grab things she couldn’t find online but was pleased about how fast her shopping experience was.

“With corona, small lines, in and out, that’s all I want,” said Sanders.

The silence was mirrored over in Shadyside.

The quiet shopping experience actually convinced some new shoppers to come out this year.

“I’ve never been out on Black Friday so it’s calm for me, which I like,” said Lori Fitch of Natrona Heights.

Perhaps the most ordinary Black Friday experience was in Washington County. People could not resist the allure of the big deals being offered at the Tanger Outlets.

“We didn’t know what to expect. So far, traffic has been up. People are happy. People are wearing masks. It’s better than we hoped it would be,” said Nicole Baculik, the general manager of the Washington Co. Tanger Outlets.

Many stores