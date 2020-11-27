By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers have introduced a resolution intending to dispute the 2020 election results on Friday.

The resolution intends to declare the 2020 election results as being “in dispute,” delay the certification of votes from Pennsylvania for both the state and presidential races and asks for the U.S. Congress to also declare the 2020 presidential race to be in dispute.

The legislators contend that a multitude of factors put the election results in dispute, including the extension of the mail-in ballot deadline and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s ruling that loosened restrictions regarding signature authentication. They also accuse Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar of certifying the results of the election “prematurely… despite ongoing litigation.”

The resolution does not specify how the state or presidential electors would be determined if the resolution were to pass.

The resolution is sponsored by Rep. Russ Diamond, Rep. Eric R. Nelson, Rep. Paul Schemel, Rep. Greg Rothman, Rep. Francis X. Ryan, Rep. Dawn W. Keefer, Rep. Mike Jones, Rep. David H. Rowe, Rep. Michael J. Puskaric, Rep. Barbara Gleim, Rep. Bud Cook, Rep. Cris Dush, Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, Rep. David H. Zimmerman, Rep. Daryl D. Metcalfe, Rep. David M. Maloney, Sr., Rep. Dan Moul, Rep. Brad Roae, Rep. Kathy L. Rapp, Rep. Jim Cox, Rep. Rob W. Kauffman, Rep. Matthew Dowling, Rep. Eric Davanzo, Rep. Rich Irvin, Aaron Berstine and Rep. Andrew Lewis.

The resolution has not yet been voted on by either the state House or Senate. It is not expected to get a vote before lawmakers’ terms end on Monday.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman told KDKA last week that if the votes are not certified in Pennsylvania by Monday, Nov. 30, there will be no members of the state House and half the state Senate will not be in office as that is when their terms expire.