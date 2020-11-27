CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports Over 15,000 New COVID-19 Cases In Two Days
St. Joseph the Worker is a parish representing the merger of eight churches in East Pittsburgh neighborhoods.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In-person Masses at the churches of St. Joseph the Worker parish are temporarily suspended after a member of the clergy team tested positive for coronavirus.

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced Friday that the clergy member last participated in a Mass on Nov. 19.

“His symptoms are mild, but I ask our parishioners to pray for him, his full recovery, and all who are afflicted during this pandemic,” said Father Frank Almade, pastor, in a release.

Live-streamed Masses will be offered until the churches reopen on Dec. 5.

