By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — State College Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two missing teenagers.
Mikayla Brown, 17, and Destiny McCully, 15, were last seen on Thursday leaving the Stormbreak Shelter in State College.
Police say they believe Brown and McCully are somewhere in Altoona, Pennsylvania.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the State College Police Department at their phone number (814) 234-7150 or email the department at police@statecollegepa.us or submit an anonymous tip on their website.
