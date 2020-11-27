CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 12 More Deaths As Statewide Toll Crosses Over 10,000
State College Police believe the two teenagers are somewhere in Altoona.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — State College Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two missing teenagers.

(Photo Credit: State College Police/Twitter)

Mikayla Brown, 17, and Destiny McCully, 15, were last seen on Thursday leaving the Stormbreak Shelter in State College.

Police say they believe Brown and McCully are somewhere in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the State College Police Department at their phone number (814) 234-7150 or email the department at police@statecollegepa.us or submit an anonymous tip on their website.

