By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 8,053 new cases of Coronavirus and 41 additional deaths Saturday.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 351,667 since Friday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has risen to 10,275.

There are 2,804,464 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

Approximately 14,198 of total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

