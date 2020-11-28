Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CITY OF JEANNETTE (KDKA) — A commercial jet making an emergency return to Pittsburgh International Airport dumped fuel over the City of Jeannette early Saturday morning, according to the City of Jeannette Fire Department.
The fire department advised residents that there would be “a slight kerosene type odor in various sections of the city.”
There have been no major issues associated with the fuel dumping as the plane was at a high enough elevation, the fire department said.
