By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are thanking volunteers who helped them feed Pittsburgh residents and the homeless community on Thanksgiving.
Their annual “Get Stuffed With Love” program provided more than 4,000 warm meals to people throughout the city.
Dozens of volunteers showed up to Holy Assumption of St. Mary Orthodox Church early Thanksgiving morning and prepped the meal, Pittsburgh Police said.
Police then delivered the meals throughout the city.
Police also said the meal distribution was helped by a 17-year-old partnership with the Rotary Clubs of Bethel – St. Clair and Northern Allegheny.
