PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Our temperatures will be back near normal today in the upper 40s but more sunshine than what we’ve had the past several days.
Clouds will decrease through the afternoon leaving us with a clear night and lows around 30.
Tomorrow we get back to the mid-50s with more sunshine and we stay that way throughout the day.
Monday will be the next chance for rain then, behind this system much cooler air filters in switching rain to snow showers for Tuesday with highs struggling to make it to 40!
We stay in the upper 30s and low 40s all the way through next weekend.
