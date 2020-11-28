CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports Over 15,000 New COVID-19 Cases In Two Days
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Mary Ours
Filed Under:KDKA Weather, Local News, Local TV, Local Weather, Mary Ours, Pittsburgh Weather, weather, Weather Forecast, Weather Stories

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Our temperatures will be back near normal today in the upper 40s but more sunshine than what we’ve had the past several days.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Clouds will decrease through the afternoon leaving us with a clear night and lows around 30.

Tomorrow we get back to the mid-50s with more sunshine and we stay that way throughout the day.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Monday will be the next chance for rain then, behind this system much cooler air filters in switching rain to snow showers for Tuesday with highs struggling to make it to 40!

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

We stay in the upper 30s and low 40s all the way through next weekend.

Comments