By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Students at a local school district will continue online-only learning for another two weeks amid the latest spike in COVID-19 cases in the region.

Avonworth School District originally went remote for all students on November 11 after seeing drastic increases of cases in the district. While this shift to online was supposed to last two weeks, it has been extended in the first two weeks of December.

In an update provided to parents on November 24, the district specified that remote learning would continue for the week of December 1 and December 7.

As of this update, the district has four active COVID-19 cases and has had 22 total cases. Two of the active cases are connected to the Primary Center and the two others are connected to the elementary school.