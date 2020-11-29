Comments (3)
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools announced that their Spring Garden Early Childhood facility is temporarily closed after a second staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The facility will be closed until Wednesday, December 2.
According to the school district, they were made aware of the positive test among the staff member on Sunday and contacted other staff.
The infected staff member was last in the building on Tuesday, November 24, and the site has been closed since Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The district says they will doing more contact tracing efforts with the additional days the facility will be closed.
