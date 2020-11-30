By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department has ordered three night clubs to shut down for operating without permits and other violations.
O’Fela African Restaurant in Carrick, 1 Live MPC in Marshall-Shadeland and Bulldog in Lincoln-Lemington were ordered to close over the weekend.
All three were open and operating without a valid health permit and operating as a night club.
The health department says O’Fela African Restaurant on Brownsville Road also failed to post the occupancy.
As for 1 Live MPC on Hodgkiss Street, the health department says they were serving alcohol after 11 p.m., had a lack of distancing and also failed to post the occupancy.
The health department says this is Bulldog’s second offense, the first one happening on Oct. 17. They were ordered to close back then for lack of social distancing and face coverings, as well as operating over capacity.
